Every week, millions of people come online for the first time.
Everyone — no matter their location, language or digital literacy — deserves an internet that was made for them. Google’s Next Billion Users initiative conducts research and builds products for people around the world.
People are at the center of everything we build.
The vast majority of people using the internet for the first time are doing so via a mobile device — not a computer. They often share devices with friends and family, and tend to prefer voice and visuals over typing or reading. By uncovering insights like these through user research, we can build more helpful and inclusive products.
Building helpful, inclusive products is a global effort.
Google is working to expand access to information and build products that help people unlock economic opportunity around the world. We invite technology builders to use our development and design tools to create more inclusive products.
See how people everywhere are using technology to enhance their daily lives.
