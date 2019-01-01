Building for everyone, everywhere.

Link to Youtube Video (Visible only when JS is disabled)
Link to Youtube Video (Visible only when JS is disabled)

about

Every week, millions of people come online for the first time.

Everyone — no matter their location, language or digital literacy — deserves an internet that was made for them. Google’s Next Billion Users initiative conducts research and builds products for people around the world.

See their stories

People are at the center of everything we build.

The vast majority of people using the internet for the first time are doing so via a mobile device — not a computer. They often share devices with friends and family, and tend to prefer voice and visuals over typing or reading. By uncovering insights like these through user research, we can build more helpful and inclusive products.

Explore research
TBD

Building helpful, inclusive products is a global effort.

Google is working to expand access to information and build products that help people unlock economic opportunity around the world. We invite technology builders to use our development and design tools to create more inclusive products.

Explore tools

See how people everywhere are using technology to enhance their daily lives.

Now if I have to book a train ticket, I can do it myself. I don't need anyone's help.

Urmila, India

When I wanted to search for something, Google would put it into words for me.

Aum, Thailand

It is internet that was able to bring me to where I am. If you have information it can change everything in your life.

Godwin, Nigeria

Product Stories

See what Google is building for the next generation of internet users.

research

Explore research and insights to inform more inclusive product development.

events

Connect with a community of technology builders and leaders.